Two Sigma Investments LP Raises Stock Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 572.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,613 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 107,791 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.23% of Ormat Technologies worth $10,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,986,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $602,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,839 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,404,662 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $121,083,000 after buying an additional 31,111 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,173,099 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,912,000 after purchasing an additional 16,125 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,120,993 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,890,000 after purchasing an additional 214,353 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 2,082.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 779,242 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,054,000 after buying an additional 743,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

ORA stock opened at $86.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.30. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.48. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.28 and a twelve month high of $101.81.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 8.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORA. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.83.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

