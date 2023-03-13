Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 117,572 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $12,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 36.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 10.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 39.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 34.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,473 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 6.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on WCN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

Waste Connections Price Performance

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $200,325.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,836.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $200,325.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,836.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $611,415.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,936.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,955 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE WCN opened at $131.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.50 and a 1 year high of $148.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

About Waste Connections

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.