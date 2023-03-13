Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,784 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.30% of Terreno Realty worth $12,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 23,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 2.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Terreno Realty by 6.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 10.3% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 3,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRNO shares. TheStreet raised Terreno Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Terreno Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $60.03 on Monday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $50.36 and a 12-month high of $81.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.30%.

About Terreno Realty

(Get Rating)

Terreno Realty Corp. is a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.