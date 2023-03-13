Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 238,503 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,503 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in NIO were worth $9,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,063,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,741,000 after buying an additional 720,138 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NIO by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,370,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,194 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in NIO by 229.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,768,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,367,300 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in NIO by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,120,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,527,000 after purchasing an additional 371,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its stake in NIO by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 10,113,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000,000 shares during the last quarter. 30.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $8.51 on Monday. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $24.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.27 price objective (down previously from $42.30) on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays cut shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, China Renaissance dropped their price objective on shares of NIO from $12.30 to $10.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

