Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 238,503 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,503 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in NIO were worth $9,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,063,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,741,000 after buying an additional 720,138 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NIO by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,370,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,194 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in NIO by 229.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,768,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,941,000 after purchasing an additional 12,367,300 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in NIO by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,120,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,527,000 after purchasing an additional 371,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its stake in NIO by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 10,113,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000,000 shares during the last quarter. 30.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NIO Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $8.51 on Monday. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $24.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NIO Profile
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NIO (NIO)
- Patience, Not Panic, Should be Your Playbook After SVB Collapse
- Here’s 2 Beaten Down Stocks to Help Your Portfolio Recovery
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.