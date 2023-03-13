Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 267,037 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267,037 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.21% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $12,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $318,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.49 and a 200 day moving average of $41.24. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.46 and a fifty-two week high of $48.82.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $152.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.21 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 45.75% and a negative return on equity of 43.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IONS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.45.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 25,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $989,856.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,772,879.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 25,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $989,856.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,772,879.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $177,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,179 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,536.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,022 shares of company stock worth $2,961,208 in the last 90 days. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core segment. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The company was founded by Stanley T.

