Two Sigma Investments LP Takes Position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 339,225 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,636,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSIQ. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSIQ. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lowered Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Canadian Solar Stock Performance

Canadian Solar Profile

Shares of CSIQ stock opened at $39.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.34. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $47.69.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

