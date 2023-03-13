Two Sigma Investments LP Trims Stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 114,154 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.09% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $9,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,658 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 14,609 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $590,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $63.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.66. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $83.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.46.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.19%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.13.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

