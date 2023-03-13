UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,231 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Advance Auto Parts worth $51,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Guggenheim downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $159.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $196.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.89.

AAP opened at $128.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.90. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $127.48 and a one year high of $231.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 72.55%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

