UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $49.19 Million Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,205 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of LPL Financial worth $49,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 22.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $1,183,879.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,871,885.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 38,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.20, for a total transaction of $9,464,912.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,132,440.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 4,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $1,183,879.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,871,885.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,693 shares of company stock valued at $22,341,455 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on LPLA. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $258.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.88.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $231.56 on Monday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.53 and a 12 month high of $271.56. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.87 and its 200-day moving average is $233.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from LPL Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.60%.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

