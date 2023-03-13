UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $52.27 Million Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,883,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518,692 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $52,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,017,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,344,000 after purchasing an additional 57,361 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,631,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,706 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,106,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,615,000 after purchasing an additional 208,100 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,222,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,912,000 after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,850,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,128,000 after purchasing an additional 16,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SFM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.57.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of SFM opened at $33.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.05 and a 200-day moving average of $31.00. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.39. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $35.59.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 66,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $2,191,390.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,984.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 66,709 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $2,191,390.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,984.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 8,321 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $273,344.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,510.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,492 shares of company stock worth $2,479,912 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Further Reading

