UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,256,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 144,917 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of CubeSmart worth $50,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CubeSmart by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,178,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,674,250,000 after buying an additional 1,515,436 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in CubeSmart by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,490,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $875,366,000 after acquiring an additional 164,314 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in CubeSmart by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,889,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,916 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CubeSmart by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,671,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,152,000 after acquiring an additional 125,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CubeSmart by 96.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $45.62 on Monday. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $36.82 and a 52 week high of $54.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.46 and its 200-day moving average is $42.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.94%.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

