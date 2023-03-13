UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Takes $60.96 Million Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 984,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,961,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,235.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,852,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563,851 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,481.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,506,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347,834 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter worth about $129,622,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,619,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $966,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2,169.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 962,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,550,000 after acquiring an additional 919,779 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Up 0.4 %

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $110.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 49.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $57.84 and a twelve month high of $117.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.12 and a 200-day moving average of $89.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The business had revenue of $942.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 27,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total transaction of $3,066,390.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,338 shares in the company, valued at $6,367,884.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 3,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $380,752.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,883.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 27,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total transaction of $3,066,390.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,338 shares in the company, valued at $6,367,884.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,832 shares of company stock worth $8,125,648. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HZNP shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.