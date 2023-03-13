United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 116.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,456,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,322,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.10% of United Microelectronics worth $13,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 117.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,604,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,631,000 after acquiring an additional 865,977 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 210.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 289,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 196,429 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 12.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 5.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in United Microelectronics by 26.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 68,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 14,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

United Microelectronics Price Performance

UMC stock opened at $8.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.02. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $9.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 31.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UMC. Loop Capital started coverage on United Microelectronics in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of United Microelectronics in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.