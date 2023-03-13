United Services Automobile Association Has $5.27 Million Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in Linde by 16.3% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Linde by 5.9% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Linde by 26.2% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 3.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 376,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,519,000 after acquiring an additional 13,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Linde by 0.9% during the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde Price Performance

Linde stock opened at $341.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $362.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $332.22 and a 200-day moving average of $314.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Linde’s payout ratio is 56.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. HSBC raised their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.67.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.