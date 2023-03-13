United Services Automobile Association Increases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,477 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 1,158 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe Trading Down 2.7 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Adobe from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.56.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $329.30 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $473.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.78. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.