Utah Retirement Systems Acquires 43 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,853 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Watsco were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co raised its position in Watsco by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 5,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Watsco by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Watsco by 1.9% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Watsco by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Watsco by 0.4% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 17,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $293.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.89. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.68 and a fifty-two week high of $343.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $290.17 and a 200-day moving average of $274.31.

Watsco Increases Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.17% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WSO shares. Stephens raised their target price on Watsco from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Watsco from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Watsco from $323.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.67.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

