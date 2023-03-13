Utah Retirement Systems Boosts Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Allegion were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 59.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Allegion by 172.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 83.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 56.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALLE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Allegion from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.78.

Allegion Stock Performance

Allegion stock opened at $107.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.07. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $87.33 and a 1-year high of $123.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.10.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.15 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 61.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.66%.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

