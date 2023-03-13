Utah Retirement Systems Has $1.67 Million Stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,903 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Roblox were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the second quarter worth $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the second quarter worth $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Roblox by 125.4% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Roblox in the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RBLX shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Roblox to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $40.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.29. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $53.88.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $899.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 200.01%. Roblox’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,152,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,802,561.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 28,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $1,087,127.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 712,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,961,955.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,152,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,802,561.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 619,378 shares of company stock valued at $23,576,761. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

