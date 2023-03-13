Utah Retirement Systems Purchases 47 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,368 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Teleflex during the second quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 9,000.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex during the third quarter worth $55,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 59.9% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Teleflex by 13.1% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFX opened at $222.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.36 and a 200 day moving average of $229.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $182.65 and a fifty-two week high of $356.72.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.29 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 17.71%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.69.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

