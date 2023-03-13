Utah Retirement Systems Raises Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1,200.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 39.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CASY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.44.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ CASY opened at $211.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.05 and a 12 month high of $249.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.79.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.64%.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Get Rating)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.