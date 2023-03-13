Utah Retirement Systems Trims Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth $3,933,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Lithia Motors by 135.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 17.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 91.9% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 1.7% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,820,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on LAD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $343.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lithia Motors Trading Down 3.6 %

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $43,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at $434,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $246.02 on Monday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.00 and a 12-month high of $341.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $250.51 and its 200 day moving average is $232.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $9.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.11 by ($1.06). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $11.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 35.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.81%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Further Reading

