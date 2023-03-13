Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 25,200 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,902,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Domino’s Pizza worth $1,210,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

NYSE:DPZ opened at $300.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $338.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.29. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $291.00 and a 1 year high of $426.44.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $299.00 to $270.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $335.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.12.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Articles

