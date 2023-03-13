Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 47.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

VV opened at $175.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.40 and its 200 day moving average is $178.39. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.02 and a fifty-two week high of $213.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

