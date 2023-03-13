Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 1,131 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 53.9% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 60.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alaska Air Group news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $81,092.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,105.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $46.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.71. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $61.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 107.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.54.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.05.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

