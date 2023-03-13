Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 345 O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,050.1% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 177,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,826,000 after purchasing an additional 162,042 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 160,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,979,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 103,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,952,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $820.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $859.60.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $819.92 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $873.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $823.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $793.48. The company has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

