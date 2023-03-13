Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys 57 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% in the third quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 0.7% during the third quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,419,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in S&P Global by 3.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 59,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 44,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,731,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.56.

SPGI stock opened at $326.54 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.32 and a 52-week high of $423.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

