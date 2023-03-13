Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,587 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.8% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 619,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 2,254.0% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 131,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,404,000 after buying an additional 126,133 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,619,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,318,000 after buying an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 799.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 28,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total value of $70,868.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,230.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $254,900.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total value of $70,868.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,230.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,404 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 2.4 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $82.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.00 and a 200 day moving average of $76.40. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $87.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

