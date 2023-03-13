Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,684 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of F5 by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,137 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $58,205,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in F5 by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,030 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in F5 by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 55,426 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in F5 by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 252,056 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,478,000 after purchasing an additional 52,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in F5 by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,301 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FFIV shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of F5 from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of F5 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of F5 from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of F5 from $211.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.21.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $320,267.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,125,854.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.01, for a total value of $26,181.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,556,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $320,267.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,125,854.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,898 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $138.50 on Monday. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $217.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.42 and a 200 day moving average of $147.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. F5 had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $700.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. F5’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

