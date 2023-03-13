Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $297,000 Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after acquiring an additional 19,090 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 68,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 222,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 328,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,025,000 after purchasing an additional 171,405 shares during the last quarter.

IVW stock opened at $59.42 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $78.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

