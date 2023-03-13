Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 457 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Down 3.6 %

Zoetis stock opened at $161.53 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $201.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.06.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.83.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

