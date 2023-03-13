Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $86.55 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $103.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

