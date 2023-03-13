Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 159.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101,762 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned about 0.11% of Verisk Analytics worth $28,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRSK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 13.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,663,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $980,327,000 after purchasing an additional 686,034 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 23.3% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,058,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,629,000 after purchasing an additional 578,564 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 18.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,085,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,022,000 after purchasing an additional 470,968 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth approximately $65,857,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 154.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 471,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,284,000 after buying an additional 286,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $180.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $156.05 and a one year high of $222.11.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.30 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

VRSK has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.09.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

