Verus Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,330 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 35.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 54.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock worth $11,738,763 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:PM opened at $98.35 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $109.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.73.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

