Verus Capital Partners LLC Acquires 27,312 Shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) by 2,487.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,312 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSQ. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 516.0% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of PSQ stock opened at $13.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.92. ProShares Short QQQ has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $15.63.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

