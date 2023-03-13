Verus Capital Partners LLC Boosts Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IRM. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 40.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,030,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,745 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 8,675,800.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 867,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,148,000 after purchasing an additional 867,580 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1,442.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 835,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,722,000 after purchasing an additional 781,609 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 744.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 880,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,373,000 after purchasing an additional 776,302 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 122.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,367,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,202,000 after purchasing an additional 753,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $51.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.73 and a 200 day moving average of $51.46. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 79.49%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 130.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $62,043.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,921.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $62,043.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,921.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 17,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $931,471.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $15,500,929.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,184 shares of company stock worth $5,564,979 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Stories

