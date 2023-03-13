Verus Capital Partners LLC Buys 32,358 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,358 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LCID. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,737,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400,923 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 888.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,821,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,131,163 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 80.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,822,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841,301 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lucid Group by 23.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,659 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Lucid Group by 101.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 18,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,534 shares during the period.

In other Lucid Group news, Director Public Investment Fund bought 85,712,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $915,411,411.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,100,965,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,758,308,357.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 62.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LCID stock opened at $7.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 4.35. Lucid Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $28.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.15.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LCID. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America downgraded Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Lucid Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lucid Group from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Lucid Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

