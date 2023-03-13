Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $358,000 Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $74.34 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $131.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.96 and a 200-day moving average of $79.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,542.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total transaction of $1,518,251.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,020,195.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,542.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,386 shares of company stock worth $7,834,077 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.95.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

