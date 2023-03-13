Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $379,000 Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 8,691.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,110 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,996,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,536,000 after buying an additional 170,332 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,285,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,347,000 after buying an additional 92,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,058,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,247,000 after buying an additional 218,567 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 8.7% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,873,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,728,000 after buying an additional 468,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 14.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,289,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,638,000 after buying an additional 541,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $84,421.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.50 to $45.50 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

NYSE SNV opened at $34.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.01. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.62 and a 1 year high of $52.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.47%.

About Synovus Financial

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.