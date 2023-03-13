Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $391,000 Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Verus Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,659 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,119,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,268,547,000 after buying an additional 534,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Netflix by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,249,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,016,347,000 after buying an additional 364,895 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,949,018,000 after buying an additional 725,384 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Netflix by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,690,289,000 after buying an additional 1,991,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,726,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.00.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Netflix Stock Performance

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $292.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $130.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $396.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Stories

