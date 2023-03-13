Verus Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 62.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $27.20 on Monday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.04 and a 200 day moving average of $27.40.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

