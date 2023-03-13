Verus Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Verus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in PayPal by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock opened at $73.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $122.92.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on PayPal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

