Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 621 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO)

Verus Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EWCO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC owned 1.39% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 238.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF in the third quarter worth about $224,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF in the third quarter worth about $239,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWCO opened at $25.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.55 million, a P/E ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $23.79 and a 12 month high of $35.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.58 and its 200 day moving average is $26.46.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (EWCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap firms engaged in communication services, selected from the S&P 500 Index. EWCO was launched on Nov 7, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

