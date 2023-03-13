Virios Therapeutics (VIRI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

Virios Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIRI opened at $0.33 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.16. Virios Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $9.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virios Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Virios Therapeutics by 63.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 241,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 93,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 58,800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 576.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93,050 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 528.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 11,887 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Virios Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 13.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virios Therapeutics Company Profile

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

