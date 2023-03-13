Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.19% of Voya Financial worth $11,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,861 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VOYA has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.17.

Voya Financial Stock Down 4.7 %

Voya Financial stock opened at $68.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.00. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.20 and a fifty-two week high of $78.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.65. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Voya Financial

In other Voya Financial news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total value of $8,134,717.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,396,070.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 109,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total transaction of $8,134,717.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,882 shares in the company, valued at $16,396,070.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Santhosh Keshavan sold 3,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total transaction of $263,949.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,186.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,650 shares of company stock valued at $16,595,760. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.