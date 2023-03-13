Wealthsource Partners LLC Acquires 4,519 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,691 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 258.1% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $27.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $112.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.81. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen started coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.28.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

See Also

