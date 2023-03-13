Wealthsource Partners LLC Acquires 653 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,069 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 59.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,107,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,469,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,944 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,629,991,000 after buying an additional 3,813,087 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6,749.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,384,288 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $410,818,000 after buying an additional 3,334,875 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $285,893,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,732,878,000 after buying an additional 2,326,387 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $229.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.24 billion, a PE ratio of 131.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $289.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.90 and its 200-day moving average is $164.15.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,560 shares of company stock valued at $50,272,657 in the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Summit Insights raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.14.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

