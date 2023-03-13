Wealthsource Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,672 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in Target by 30.3% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its position in Target by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 10,246 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Target by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 358,014 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $53,132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in Target by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 506 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,318 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $158.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $254.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.80.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Target in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

