Wealthsource Partners LLC Buys 1,775 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 48.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.81.

NYSE:LOW opened at $196.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $122.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $238.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Stories

