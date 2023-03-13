Wealthsource Partners LLC Buys 24,750 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,750 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 73,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 106,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamos Gold stock opened at $10.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.16. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 100.70, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. Alamos Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $231.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGI. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. CIBC boosted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

