Wealthsource Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 827.4% in the 3rd quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 72,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 64,964 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 544,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,029,000 after purchasing an additional 235,419 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 22,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $694,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVEM opened at $51.17 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.54 and a 200-day moving average of $50.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.78. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $61.34.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

